Steve N Allen Column: Complaining about other drivers is such a fun hobby

Whether it’s a real passion simply because of the delays is between me and my maker.

It’s good to take a moment to stop, look around you and see what you can observe and an hour queue because there’s a prang in the roadworks for smart motorways that certainly gives you time to do that.

Given that I spend hours on our motorway network I wasn’t shocked to see the results of a new survey looking into bad drivers. It lists some reprehensible driving habits people have seen on the roads. It would be more worrying if they hadn’t spotted bad driving because that would mean they hadn’t been paying attention to the road.

Guest columnist Steve N Allen.

Nearly half of drivers have seen another motorist crossing the chevrons to get back on a motorway after taking the wrong exit. That happens all the time and it’s twice as annoying when you know there’s just a roundabout at the top of that exit ramp. They could accept their error, go a little round the roundabout and rejoin, but of course they don’t because they’d rather risk a crash than lose those six seconds it would cost them.

Also just under half have seen other drivers zooming down the hard shoulder when it was not permitted. I know they don’t have automatic bollards on the hard shoulder but every time I see someone do that I hope they magically get caught by one.

A quarter of us drivers have witnessed someone stop for a wee on the hard shoulder. I suppose we should be grateful that they use the hard shoulder and not the side of a motorway bridge. Some B road user would get more than their windscreen wipers were bargaining for.

No one is surprised that there’s bad attitudes on the road. It’s happened for years. There’s something about being in a car that tempts the worst side of you out. If you think about it, you are your brain walking around in a flesh spacesuit. The size and vulnerability of that body somewhat dictates who you act.

When you’re driving you’ve upgraded the situation so that you’re a brain in a big metal spacesuit.

Europe includes Italian drivers and being safer than they are isn’t actually a great endorsement.

Complaining about other drivers is such a fun hobby. I’ve clocked up so many hours doing it St. Peter might give it a mention.

