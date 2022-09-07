I reviewed some of that advice in a column. Most of it seemed to be about not washing yourself properly.

I ignored most of it as I pride myself on my cleanliness. I have a shower every fortnight, whether I need it or not.

Now the energy price cap is going up in October, which means some will see an 80 per cent increase in their bills.

Comedian and writer Steve N Allen.

Sure enough, newspapers have been giving advice on how to save gas and electricity. I thought I’d review the advice once more.

The Telegraph had 10 easy ways to reduce electricity and gas, while the i paper had nine tips to reduce your bills, which means the latter is doing better as they saved the electricity of writing that final tenth entry.

Many sources are saying we should take shorter showers, but we were already told this about the drought.

If we make them even quicker, we will have to run in and out and slipping is a serious hazard in the bathroom.

One article suggested using the microwave for more foods, as they are far more efficient than using the cooker. You’d have to spend more money buying a blowtorch, so you could have some crispy browning on your sausages.

Another cooking tip is to boil the water for pasta in a kettle before adding it to the pan. Good advice, but I thought we were microwaving the pasta now, before taking the used water and pouring it on the flowerbeds after the last column.

I struggled with two tips. We shouldn’t put our phones to charge while we’re asleep, but are advised to use electricity at night as it’s cheaper.

The only way to make those two points work is to become nocturnal. I feel like this will cost me more by having the lights on and losing all forms of income, but I’ll give it a try.

Even if you turn off a standard 11W energy saving lightbulb when you’re not in a room, you’re saving 11W. So I’ve put old incandescent 60W bulbs back in and that way I am saving even more when I’m not in a room.

One paper recommends getting a smart meter, but they don’t alter how much energy you use, they simply let you watch in finer detail as your money drips away.

At least we’ll have something to watch when we can’t afford to put the TV on.

