Water has also played a central role in Matlock’s physical and human geography and history.

Up to 20 hydropathy establishments were situated in Matlock, offering hydrotherapy with patrons being able to "take the waters".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Matlock Bath was the centre of the hydropathic industry, which was in architectural terms literally the making of much of the town.

Derbyshire Dales MP Sarah Dines.

The County Hall building which dominates the landscape of Matlock was the former Smedley’s hydro.

All of these hydros were fed from water from the gritstone moorland and springs to the north of the town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Wolds are at the heart of this, as evidenced by the names: Gritstone Road; Springfield Farm; Wellfield; and Thirteen Springs Lane (now Sandy Lane).

I believe the concept of concreting over the Wolds, without fully understanding the hydrographic implications of such action in order to build several hundred houses, is reckless.

“​Previous studies have missed existing watercourses and there is a lot that is simply unknown about the natural balance which exists up the hill from the town centre”, writes Sarah Dines.

Previous studies have missed existing watercourses and there is a lot that is simply unknown about the natural balance which exists up the hill from the town centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While the most visible manifestation of the several million pounds funding that I helped to secure to prevent future flooding in Matlock has been the well-known sight of Lifty McShifty, a sizeable portion of the money is earmarked for research into what has caused the floods.

We need that research to be carried out.

In May 2019, Derbyshire Dales District Council declared a Climate Emergency. The council has admitted that “one big public concern is the impact of new built development on the climate and environment” and observed that “Conserved . . . habitats can remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere as well as reducing the disastrous impacts of climate change such as flooding and storm surges.”

If these words are to mean anything, I feel the council must preserve and protect the Wolds from development that could be situated at brownfield sites elsewhere in Derbyshire Dales.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad