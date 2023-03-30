News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
19 hours ago NHS Covid-19 app to close after three years - here’s when
15 minutes ago Sky Atlantic drama Billions cancelled after its seventh season
1 hour ago Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers gives heartbreaking cancer update
1 hour ago Date of UK state pension age rise will not be brought forward
13 hours ago Pope Francis in hospital with respiratory infection
15 hours ago Paul O’Grady tribute ‘For the Love of Paul O’Grady’ will air on ITV

Sarah Dines Column: Wolds must be protected and preserved from development

When one thinks of Matlock, one thinks of hills and watercourses, mining and hydropathy, a boundary between the sandstones and gritstones of the Dark Peak and the White Peak’s limestones, something which explains the mining and quarrying with which the Matlock area is historically so identified with.

By Sarah Dines
Published 30th Mar 2023, 08:00 BST- 2 min read

Water has also played a central role in Matlock’s physical and human geography and history.

Up to 20 hydropathy establishments were situated in Matlock, offering hydrotherapy with patrons being able to "take the waters".

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Matlock Bath was the centre of the hydropathic industry, which was in architectural terms literally the making of much of the town.

Derbyshire Dales MP Sarah Dines.
Derbyshire Dales MP Sarah Dines.
Derbyshire Dales MP Sarah Dines.
Most Popular

The County Hall building which dominates the landscape of Matlock was the former Smedley’s hydro.

All of these hydros were fed from water from the gritstone moorland and springs to the north of the town.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Wolds are at the heart of this, as evidenced by the names: Gritstone Road; Springfield Farm; Wellfield; and Thirteen Springs Lane (now Sandy Lane).

I believe the concept of concreting over the Wolds, without fully understanding the hydrographic implications of such action in order to build several hundred houses, is reckless.

“​Previous studies have missed existing watercourses and there is a lot that is simply unknown about the natural balance which exists up the hill from the town centre”, writes Sarah Dines.
“​Previous studies have missed existing watercourses and there is a lot that is simply unknown about the natural balance which exists up the hill from the town centre”, writes Sarah Dines.
“​Previous studies have missed existing watercourses and there is a lot that is simply unknown about the natural balance which exists up the hill from the town centre”, writes Sarah Dines.

Previous studies have missed existing watercourses and there is a lot that is simply unknown about the natural balance which exists up the hill from the town centre.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

While the most visible manifestation of the several million pounds funding that I helped to secure to prevent future flooding in Matlock has been the well-known sight of Lifty McShifty, a sizeable portion of the money is earmarked for research into what has caused the floods.

We need that research to be carried out.

In May 2019, Derbyshire Dales District Council declared a Climate Emergency. The council has admitted that “one big public concern is the impact of new built development on the climate and environment” and observed that “Conserved . . . habitats can remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere as well as reducing the disastrous impacts of climate change such as flooding and storm surges.”

If these words are to mean anything, I feel the council must preserve and protect the Wolds from development that could be situated at brownfield sites elsewhere in Derbyshire Dales.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

For more stories from our website click here

WoldsMatlockMatlock Bath