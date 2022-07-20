Sarah Dines Column: Why I backed eliminated candidate who was vying to be next PM

I have a huge amount of respect for the Prime Minister, Boris Johnson.
We now find ourselves in a leadership election which will result in a new Prime Minister.
At the time of writing this article, I am supporting Kemi Badenoch and I am delighted to be able to do so.
Kemi understands the problems our country faces and is determined to get on and deliver meaningful change.
She is a fierce defender of free speech, British institutions, free markets and what makes this country great.
That is why I am backing her to be the next party leader and Prime Minister.
I am pleased so many constituents have made their personal view as to who should be our next Prime Minister known to me.
Whatever this week brings, I am so impressed at the calibre of candidates in this election.
We have people from all walks of life and backgrounds.
Locally, I know there are continuing concerns regarding traveller sites at the moment.
This is a longstanding issue as the District Council are required by law to provide a permanent site and unfortunately up to now, no site has been found.
It is absolutely vital that a permanent site and approved stopping places are found.
In not providing these, the District Council are failing residents and the traveller familiesthat we owe a duty to.
In finding a site we need to appreciate the needs of local residents and the population and find an appropriate and safe site for the travellerfamilies.
I firmly believe that consultation with local communities on prospective sites is a vital step in the process, but I do understand that in emergency situations this may not always be possible.
If we had a permanent site, this would not be an issue.
The search has gone on for too long and I have pressed upon the District Council the importance of a renewed effort to find a permanent site.
I know they continue to work on this, and I know that this process is not a simpleor easy one.