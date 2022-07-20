Sarah Dines Column: Why I backed eliminated candidate who was vying to be next PM

I have a huge amount of respect for the Prime Minister, Boris Johnson.

We now find ourselves in a leadership election which will result in a new Prime Minister.

At the time of writing this article, I am supporting Kemi Badenoch and I am delighted to be able to do so.

Sarah Dines, Member of Parliament for Derbyshire Dales.

Kemi understands the problems our country faces and is determined to get on and deliver meaningful change.

She is a fierce defender of free speech, British institutions, free markets and what makes this country great.

That is why I am backing her to be the next party leader and Prime Minister.

I am pleased so many constituents have made their personal view as to who should be our next Prime Minister known to me.

Former Conservative leadership candidate Kemi Badenoch, a former equalities minister, stood on an 'anti-woke' platform (Picture: Jonathan Hordle/ITV via Getty Images)

Whatever this week brings, I am so impressed at the calibre of candidates in this election.

We have people from all walks of life and backgrounds.

Locally, I know there are continuing concerns regarding traveller sites at the moment.

This is a longstanding issue as the District Council are required by law to provide a permanent site and unfortunately up to now, no site has been found.

It is absolutely vital that a permanent site and approved stopping places are found.

In not providing these, the District Council are failing residents and the traveller familiesthat we owe a duty to.

In finding a site we need to appreciate the needs of local residents and the population and find an appropriate and safe site for the travellerfamilies.

I firmly believe that consultation with local communities on prospective sites is a vital step in the process, but I do understand that in emergency situations this may not always be possible.

If we had a permanent site, this would not be an issue.

The search has gone on for too long and I have pressed upon the District Council the importance of a renewed effort to find a permanent site.