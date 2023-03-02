Housing plays a key part of our national economy and not having enough homes creates higher house prices, higher rents, and higher monthly mortgage repayments.

Put simply, without affordable homes being available, able people who have grown up here and want to live, work, and raise a family in Derbyshire Dales will be forced to move elsewhere and I personally see this as a tragedy.

It is impossible not to acknowledge that getting the balance right on house building can be difficult and I do not envy the district council who are responsible for managing local planning.

Sarah Dines, Member of Parliament for Derbyshire Dales.

Planning is one of the topics residents write to me about most and clearly a lot of people locally would like to see more affordable housing, even if quite ironically some of these same individuals would likely object if the building was to take place adjacent to their own homes.

Preserving our beautiful area does not mean staying stagnant.

We cannot improve and progress without innovation and change, but that change, and planning should be common-sense, sympathetic to our area and with the infrastructure in place to support it.

This is exactly why I have come out publicly against the Gritstone Road development in Matlock.

I am standing with the residents against this development which would see hundreds of houses built in Matlock.

On Saturday, I met once again with residents who I have been working with for the last three years.

I have always been clear that I would not support planning applications that could increase the risk of flooding in our area.

Unfortunately, it is my view that the proposed Gritstone Road development in Matlock falls into this category.

Residents have also been left in limbo for the last five years as this planning application has dragged on and on and that is totally unfair.

We need more homes but let us not build homes that could create a risk to the existing buildings of Matlock.

Let us approach this important need sensibly, knowing that homes need to be built but in suitable locations.

I want to see our area succeed as a vibrant, thriving place to live, where our young people aren’t forced to move away.

Planning should not be at the expense of common-sense.

