The photo was of a small fire, with chairs thrown around it and litter on the floor.

The constituent wrote the message, ‘welcome to Matlock.’

This scene made me so disappointed because I love Matlock and I know that the vast majority of people living here are very proud of our area and want it to look as good as it should.

Sarah Dines, Member of Parliament for Derbyshire Dales.

We do not want residents or visitors to be met with the sight of litter on their arrival in the area.

We want everyone to see how brilliant Matlock is, to work, visit, live and grow up in.

I have organised and taken part in multiple litter picks across our area and I intend to hold more as part of my ‘spring clean’ across the constituency.

Organisations like Paddle Peak do such fantastic work in the area clearing our rivers and the council’s Clean and Green team and local community groups work tirelessly to make our area look so lovely.

Whilst these groups and initiatives are important for tackling the problem of litter in our area, we all must take personal responsibility to ensure we are not adding to the problem.

We all must make sure our rubbish is disposed of correctly to protect our environment, for now and for future generations.

I am determined to work with local stakeholders to get a bid for Matlock submitted to the Levelling Up bid round three, because areas like Matlock have been forgotten historically and they deserve to see the benefits of the Government’s ongoing Levelling Up investment.

As your Member of Parliament, my job is to make sure that no-one can ignore the needs of Matlock and the surrounding area in the future.

I would love to hear from residents as to ways they would love to see Matlock ‘levelled up.’

Please do write to me with your ideas at [email protected]

