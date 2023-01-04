Sarah Dines Column: We may see some challenges but we’ll meet them head on
My New Year’s resolution for 2022 was to find time to reflect. This may have seemed like a simple thing, but I think so many of us have such incredibly busy lives, it is sometimes difficult to find time to stop and think.
Be it five minutes, a Sunday afternoon, or ten minutes before I go to sleep, I wanted to take stock of the day and how best to represent the voters of Derbyshire Dales, to think about ways to improve and how I can do better for you.
I wanted to consciously take time to think about the positive things.
I am very pleased because I have been able to maintain my resolution.
I was able to find time, perhaps not as much as I intended to, to really reflect on each day; the good days, the hard days and everything in between.
What I have overwhelmingly felt this year is gratitude.
I am so very grateful that we have had a summer free from Covid restrictions and a Christmas and New Year where we have been able to spend it with our loved ones.
I for one will never take that for granted ever again.
I hope that you all had a merry and safe Christmas that was better than the last and that you were able to enter the New Year happy, safe and healthy.
I do know that 2023 may bring challenges, but the people of Derbyshire Dales, whom I am so proud to represent, will meet these challenges head-on, with resilience and with kindness, as they have shown time and time again.
