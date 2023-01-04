Be it five minutes, a Sunday afternoon, or ten minutes before I go to sleep, I wanted to take stock of the day and how best to represent the voters of Derbyshire Dales, to think about ways to improve and how I can do better for you.

I wanted to consciously take time to think about the positive things.

I am very pleased because I have been able to maintain my resolution.

Sarah Dines, Member of Parliament for Derbyshire Dales.

I was able to find time, perhaps not as much as I intended to, to really reflect on each day; the good days, the hard days and everything in between.

What I have overwhelmingly felt this year is gratitude.

I am so very grateful that we have had a summer free from Covid restrictions and a Christmas and New Year where we have been able to spend it with our loved ones.

I for one will never take that for granted ever again.

I hope that you all had a merry and safe Christmas that was better than the last and that you were able to enter the New Year happy, safe and healthy.

I do know that 2023 may bring challenges, but the people of Derbyshire Dales, whom I am so proud to represent, will meet these challenges head-on, with resilience and with kindness, as they have shown time and time again.