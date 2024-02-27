Sarah Dines Column: We didn’t save bank but I am still proud of what we achieved

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

NatWest never consulted residents, their statistics are disingenuous, and I do not think they have taken in to account the strength of local feeling on this issue or the vulnerable residents we have here.

My petition, which I handed in to NatWest headquarters in London had over 3,000 signatures and still NatWest did not change their minds.

In response to my concerns raised in London with their managing director, Ragheu Narula, that they have not communicated effectively with all their customers, especially their vulnerable and elderly customers, NatWest have agreed to extend their pop-up in the Bakewell Library from 12 weeks to 16 weeks.

Sarah Dines, Conservative MP for Derbyshire Dales.

We have to celebrate the small victories and at least vulnerable residents will get four more weeks of in person support.

Although we didn’t save the bank, I am so proud of what we have achieved.

The campaign has received national recognition, I have raised this issue at PMQs and countless times to ministers, met regional directors and a managing director of NatWest and stood shoulder to shoulder with residents to get petition signatures; in short, we have not made it easy for NatWest to make this ridiculous decision.

The work does not stop here, I had meetings last weekend to discuss how we get a Banking Hub in our area as soon as possible.

This whole situation has shown me is that there is a problem with access to banks nationally and as I mentioned on GB News, I have started my campaign to build on the government’s welcome work on access to cash and extend this to access to physical banks.

I believe every community should be able to access a bank and I am contacting Lloyds Bank about their plans in Ashbourne and Matlock.

Digital exclusion has a severe impact on our vulnerable, elderly, and rural communities and I am honoured to be speaking in Parliament this week in the Westminster Hall Debate on Digital Exclusion.

I am really worried about how many older people are being locked out of essential services as everything goes digital by default.

Banking, council services (such as Blue Badge applications for disabled parking or housing support), medical appointments and even parking have all started to be moved online.