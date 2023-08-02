Sarah Dines column: We all have a responsibility to protect our planet for the future

One of the major issues in Matlock, alongside the Victorian drain infrastructure, is the water runoff from higher ground where residents have understandably paved gardens and tarmacked drives, without knowing the consequences, and unfortunately land that once functioned as a sponge, now cannot soak up the water.

This problem would be made even worse by the Gritstone Road Development.

We know that we all have a responsibility to our planet and to play our part in protecting it for now and for future generations, and I believe wholeheartedly that this should not be done by penalising hardworking individuals with policies that can cause already struggling working families to struggle even more.

Derbyshire Dales MP Sarah Dines

Like the Prime Minister, I am on the side of motorists. The anti-vehicle schemes, supported by Labour, are looking increasingly like an attempt to tax people who need to use their cars to care for their families, to take their children to school, and get to and from work.

It is unrealistic virtue-signalling by those who are financially secure enough not to have to worry about making ends meet.

Those who are working hard for their families should not be penalised by the green agenda, green policies should be designed to bring us all with them, not just those wealthy enough to afford them.

I am keen to see what the Liberal Democrat-led district council does next with their anti-vehicle, ULEZ-style proposals for Ashbourne, that they floated some time ago.

The climate crisis is likely to bring more extreme weather events to the Derbyshire Dales, so how should the local council plan ahead?

In my view, we need a bypass and should not be punishing important local employers and hardworking individuals.

Tax will not fix the issue as the quarries still need to get through the Town until an alternative is in place.