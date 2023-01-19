On Friday, this meant I spent the morning with the waste and recycling team in Derbyshire Dales.

All of us can remember the concerning performance by Serco in 2021/2022 and the difficulties that this caused to local residents.

I was pleased to meet Antonia Griffiths, the manager of the waste and recycling team on Friday and was impressed by her and her team’s determination to deliver the service that residents pay for.

Sarah Dines, MP for Derbyshire Dales.

Waste management may not sound very glamorous, but I can assure you it is vastly important.

We have seen the impact it has on our area when it does not work, so it is pleasing that things are travelling in the right direction.

I particularly enjoyed my journey in the bin lorry with the team and hearing directly from them about the difficulties of the job.

It is not an easy job but it is vastly important and the team clearly wants to do a good job.

Sarah Dines MP is pictured with the waste and recycling team in Derbyshire Dales.

I know that, like me, residents in Derbyshire Dales care passionately about preserving our area and our planet.

Recycling is incredibly important, and it was fascinating to hear more about that process locally.

What is clear, is that even more can be done by us all to ensure we are recycling correctly.

Recently the Government announced a range of polluting single-use plastics will be banned in England.

The ban will include single-use plastic plates, trays, bowls, cutlery, balloon sticks, and certain types of polystyrene cups and food containers.

This ban will be introduced from October 2023, allowing businesses time to prepare.

We all have a duty to do our best to preserve our planet for future generations.

