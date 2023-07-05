You may not immediately think of crime and anti-social behaviour being a concern for residents, but, if my mailbag is anything to go by, increasingly people are concerned about crime in our area.

Crime and anti-social behaviour have a real and sometimes long-lasting impact on the victims of crime.

More needs to be done to ensure that our area is as safe as possible and an important step in that process is to hear directly from you about any concerns you may have.

Sarah Dines, MP for Derbyshire Dales.

I recently conducted a survey in Ashbourne following concerns from residents about potential increases in local crime and it has proven very popular, as unfortunately residents do seem to have a lot of worries regarding this issue.

Constituents from other areas have asked to have their say and now the survey is available for all residents on my Facebook page.

I can best serve my constituents when I hear their concerns directly, so I do encourage everyone to fill in the survey and let me know if you are concerned about crime in our area.

While acknowledging that improvements are always welcomed and needed, I want to thank the police, whom often have to deal with dangerous and difficult situations. They have to witness situations none of us would like to think about and they do this with professionalism.

In the most part, the feedback I receive from residents regarding the police is positive, but what is clear is that people want to see more police on our streets.

Like residents, I would like to see police officers out and about in our community. Even when they are doing administrative work, I see a benefit to this being done where residents can see them.

I will be sharing the results on my survey with the Chief Constable and the Police and Crime Commissioner, in the aim that together we can make real, positive, lasting changes to prevent crime and anti-social behaviour in our community.

