This latest round of flooding has put further pressure on them during what is already a difficult time economically.

I do not want residents to underestimate the complexity of fixing this problem, whilst also appreciating that those impacted do not care about the how or why: they just want the problem to be fixed.

We have a Victorian drain infrastructure in our town that would cost millions to improve and would bring Matlock to a standstill to complete.

Derbyshire Dales MP Sarah Dines.

We need to find a solution that enables businesses to continue to trade and traffic to flow, while actually fixing the problem.

I am so pleased that one piece of the puzzle is underway in the flood defences work by the Environment Agency to prevent flooding from the river.

I know multiple agencies are working together to find a solution to the surface water.

In my view, we need to take a wider view than just the drains at the bottom of Matlock.

On higher ground, people have tarmacked their drives, gardens have been paved and land that used to act as a sponge for rain now creates more water runoff.

Of course most people will have done this with no idea it could impact the wider area.

The surface water runoff is bad enough with the number of homes we already have in Matlock. Can you imagine how much more runoff could occur if the building on the Wolds went ahead?

In my view, this cannot be allowed to happen.

While other authorities play a key role in the planning application for the Wolds development, such as the county council who are looking at flooding and highways impacts, the decision to approve or throw out the application is down to the planning committee at the district council.

I am calling on the district council to do the right thing and say no to the Wolds development.

