Sarah Dines Column: This important work will help to prevent town’s future flooding

Those of you that keep an eye on my work, will know that earlier this year I got together all the stakeholders, along with the minister for flooding to see if action could be taken to prevent the devastating flooding, we have seen in Matlock from happening again and to fix the damaged wall and flood defences as an urgent priority.

I was so delighted that following this meeting, the Environment Agency hit the ground running and have started work here in Matlock, but also looking into wider more long-term schemes to prevent flooding in the whole of the Derwent Valley.

I know that traffic can be quite busy with the current diversions over the bridge, but I know you will join me in accepting these delays, to protect our town in the future.

Sarah Dines, Member of Parliament for Derbyshire Dales.

I can’t thank everyone involved enough for making these much-needed repairs a reality.

I was so pleased to join the Environment Agency and Jackson’s at their ‘Name the Crane Day’ on Wednesday last week.

All the money raised was donated to the Air Ambulance and I had a fabulous time helping out with various attractions and meeting many constituents enjoying the sunshine.

There are so many fantastic events going on across the constituency this summer and it is so lovely to see our tourism and hospitality industry doing so well afters some incredibly difficult years.

The crane towering over Matlock town hall. (Photo: Chris Cookman)

I know you will all be mindful, but please do not have BBQs or bonfires in our parks and moorlands, especially not whilst the weather is so warm.

These activities are banned, but every time the weather is nice, unfortunately someone ignores the signage and natural habitats are at risk of being destroyed.

Let’s all do our best to protect our area this summer and enjoy everything our area has to offer responsibly.

