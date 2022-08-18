Sarah Dines Column: This important work will help to prevent town’s future flooding
You may have noticed the giant green addition to our town that has recently appeared.
Those of you that keep an eye on my work, will know that earlier this year I got together all the stakeholders, along with the minister for flooding to see if action could be taken to prevent the devastating flooding, we have seen in Matlock from happening again and to fix the damaged wall and flood defences as an urgent priority.
I was so delighted that following this meeting, the Environment Agency hit the ground running and have started work here in Matlock, but also looking into wider more long-term schemes to prevent flooding in the whole of the Derwent Valley.
I know that traffic can be quite busy with the current diversions over the bridge, but I know you will join me in accepting these delays, to protect our town in the future.
Most Popular
-
1
Derbyshire milkman left ‘devastated’ after his van is stolen while he was making deliveries
-
2
Derbyshire offenders - from Chesterfield and Dronfield to Alfreton, Matlock and Ilkeston - in court
-
3
11 more pubs and restaurants in Chesterfield and Derbyshire that have scooped prestigious awards
-
4
Derbyshire's poshest village is named among England's most desirable places to live for second year running
-
5
Suspected illegal immigrant panics and crashes car in Derbyshire after spotting police – who found huge five-figure sum in his boot
I can’t thank everyone involved enough for making these much-needed repairs a reality.
I was so pleased to join the Environment Agency and Jackson’s at their ‘Name the Crane Day’ on Wednesday last week.
All the money raised was donated to the Air Ambulance and I had a fabulous time helping out with various attractions and meeting many constituents enjoying the sunshine.
There are so many fantastic events going on across the constituency this summer and it is so lovely to see our tourism and hospitality industry doing so well afters some incredibly difficult years.
I know you will all be mindful, but please do not have BBQs or bonfires in our parks and moorlands, especially not whilst the weather is so warm.
These activities are banned, but every time the weather is nice, unfortunately someone ignores the signage and natural habitats are at risk of being destroyed.
Let’s all do our best to protect our area this summer and enjoy everything our area has to offer responsibly.
Would you like to write your own online column?
If so, you can send your column - of around 350 words - through to us for consideration, along with your head and shoulders picture and, if possible, a photo relating to the topic of your column.
In the first instance, email your column to us at [email protected] marking it for the attention of the editor.