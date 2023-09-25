News you can trust since 1855
Sarah Dines column: These sites don’t consider complex needs of the Traveller families

Just last year, the Conservatives on the district council voted to take multiple inappropriate potential Traveller sites out of the discussion, because these sites clearly failed to meet the needs of Traveller families, or the needs of residents.
By Sarah Dines
Published 25th Sep 2023, 19:00 BST- 1 min read
Derbyshire Dales MP Sarah Dines

This week, the Liberal Democrat-led Council has put all these sites back on the table and has only given residents until Thursday, September 28, to have their say, before they vote to put these frankly ridiculous plans to a consultation.

The district council is required by law to provide a Traveller site and planning permission has recently been granted for one, but this hasn’t stopped the Liberal Democrat-led council from putting sites back on the agenda that I believe fail everyone involved.

These potential sites include Arc Leisure Car Parks, Temple Walk Car Park, Artist Conner Car Park, High Tor and other areas in Wirksworth, Bakewell, Middleton, Rowsley and Northwood.

I feel these sites do not consider the complex needs of the Traveller families, nor the needs of residents and businesses in the local area.

When the Conservatives took these inappropriate sites off the agenda, for the first time, in a very long time, residents and the Traveller families had clarity.

The Liberal Democrat-led coalition council has thrown this clarity out of the window and I really cannot see a logical reason as to why.

Whilst I thoroughly support the council in its aims to find an appropriate permanent site and this is something I have publicly and privately urged all administrations to get a grip of, including the previous Conservative administration, this issue is far too important to play political games with.

I urge all residents to have your say before the council's meeting on the evening of Thursday, September 28, by emailing your views to [email protected].

