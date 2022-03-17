President Putin, enabled by Belarus, has unleashed a full-scale invasion of Ukraine by land, sea and air.

This is a premeditated and unprovoked attack, barbaric in execution, on a sovereign democratic state and my thoughts are with the Ukrainian people and their President, whose defiance, courage and patriotism in the face of foreign aggression is inspiring to say the least.

The UK and our allies clearly warned Putin that there would be a severe cost for his country were there to be any further Russian military incursion into Ukraine.

Sarah Dines, Member of Parliament for Derbyshire Dales

I commend the world leadership shown by the Prime Minister in support of Ukraine and the leading role he has played to encourage the imposition of the most severe and coordinated package of sanctions Russia has ever faced in response to Putin's illegal invasion of Ukraine.

Across Derbyshire Dales, residents are doing wonderful work collecting for Ukrainian refugees.

It is truly incredible to see how generous people have been.

Local residents have donated sleeping bags, blankets, nappies, toiletries, and warm coats.

As always, the residents of Matlock and the surrounding villages have pulled together and have donated an overwhelming amount in support of the Ukrainian refugees, and it really is so moving to see.

The Prime Minister has said that nothing is off the table when it comes to the UK's support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity and indeed the desire of its people to live in peace, democracy and free from foreign bullying. Putin must fail.

I am assured that the UK Government, standing alongside our friends in Ukraine and allies around the world, using all possible means at its disposal, is urgently engaged in ensuring he does. I am following these efforts closely.

