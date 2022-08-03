The event was designed to encourage residents, businesses and visitors to reduce their carbon footprint by making lifestyle changes such as generating less waste, becoming more active, encouraging biodiversity in their gardens and reducing energy use.

It was a fantastic and well-attended event.

I have always had a keen interest in protecting our environment for our future generations and for our enjoyment now.

Sarah Dines, Member of Parliament for Derbyshire Dales.

This is why I have held so many litter-picks in our area since I was elected as Derbyshire Dales MP in December 2019.

Being from a farming background, my love for nature and for our environment has been instilled in me from a young age.

It is up to us to protect our planet and we must all play our part in doing so.

I am, however, a big believer that no one should be left behind by green policies.

‘Going Green,’ should not be an elitist thing, for just those that can afford electric vehicles.

Attainable change can start small, with the types of action demonstrated at the Go Green event and can make a huge difference to the environment in our area.

Over the weekend I also attend the Bonsall Carnival with local councillor Dermot Murphy.

It was clear that the whole community had come together to put on a fantastic event.

Everything was so well organised, and it was so lovely to see events like this again following the pandemic.

It was so nice to see constituents having a wonderful time with their friends and families.

Well done to everyone involved!