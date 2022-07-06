The Online Safety Bill presently being considered by Parliament introduces ground-breaking laws to regulate certain internet services, especially user-generated content.

These platforms will have to unambiguously address issues such as online abuse, harassment, exposure to content encouraging self-harm or eating disorders and child protection.

These measures will prioritise online safety while enshrining free speech and ensuring that necessary online protections do not lead to unnecessary censorship.

Sarah Dines, Member of Parliament for Derbyshire Dales.

It might be useful to outline my own situation. Any review of comments made on my Facebook page or about me on Twitter will show the often-unacceptable degree of abuse focused on parliamentarians.

I am not referring to the normal cut and thrust of political discourse with those who hold views different to my own. I welcome these views; they are an important part of democracy.

What is unacceptable are the small minority of social media (ab)users, often hiding behind anonymous screennames, who post unacceptable (and unprintable) expletive-laden diatribes.

Several of these individuals have broken the law and for my own safety and that of my parliamentary and constituency staff, have had to be dealt with by the police.

In one example, a resident, responsible for a sustained campaign of grotesquely despicable online harassment that extended to my children and even my dead mother, accepted a police caution, admitting the crime of harassment and that he had deliberately posted untruths.

Harassment on social media and in real life are the same, they are awful, in some cases unlawful, and have no place in our society.

As much as I wish I didn’t have to deal with online harassment, I am resilient enough to do so.

Instead, I think about our young people and others who have enough to deal with, without receiving abuse online from anonymous people behind keyboards.

In entering the digital world, people who are vulnerable, or at a low point in their lives, may open themselves up to danger.

These are the people I am concerned about and whom my parliamentary colleagues and I will legislate to protect.