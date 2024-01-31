Sarah Dines column: Provision for supporting our veterans in area is important

Derbyshire Dales MP Sarah Dines.

This nurtured in me a love and respect for our Armed Forces, which I know is shared by the vast majority of people here in Derbyshire Dales.

When I was younger, I was a Reservist in FANY The Princess Royal regiment and remember fondly spending the May Bank Holiday weekend in 1995 helping the veterans at the official Hyde Park 50 years VE Day celebrations.

I met some great characters that weekend, whose heroic acts secured a future for our country. I think of those men often, who sadly will no longer be alive.

I thank them in my prayers for the sacrifices they made and the danger they faced to protect us.

On the 11th January I welcomed the Minister for Veterans, The Rt Hon Johnny Mercer MP to an event hosted by me and the President of Derbyshire RBL, Professor Paula J Holt MBE DL, at St Elphin’s in Darley Dale.

We invited Derbyshire veterans and their families to come and meet the minister and to raise any concerns they had.

Provision for supporting our Veterans has been strengthened by the Armed Forces Covenant and I invited the district council officer in charge of this to attend but unfortunately they did not. I have since written to the district council again to ask for a meeting to discuss how we can work together to support our Veteran community.

One topic that was raised by multiple veterans in attendance was the need for Veteran ID. I am delighted that since this event, the application for Veteran ID is now live.

An HM Armed Forces Veteran Card is a way to prove that you served in the UK armed forces. The card can make it quicker and easier to apply for support as a veteran.

You can currently only apply for a Veteran Card if you have a UK address. Veterans who do not have a UK address will be able to apply later this year.

You can apply online at https://apply-for-a-veterans-card.service.gov.uk/ and I am pleased to hear from constituents who have already successfully applied, that the process is simple and quick.