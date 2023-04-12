The pithy message on the back was vulgar, sexualised, misogynistic and political.

The RationalWiki website observes that “green ink is a British journalistic term for the frothing of lunatics.” While working for a Conservative Member of Parliament in the 1980s, I dealt with his postbag of letters (the correspondence of the day) which included this sort of abusive green ink correspondence.

Electronic green ink definitely exists. The level of abuse which people in public life are now subjected to bears no comparison with the 1980s.

Sarah Dines, Derbyshire Dales MP

The advent of the internet and e-mail has revolutionised communications. Members of Parliament are now just a touch of a send button away from the public.

I have dealt with tens of thousands of emails since my election in 2019. It has been a force for good, enabling me to deal with a range of often urgent case-work.

Email has, at the same time, also enabled a level of campaigning emails unrelated to constituents’ casework as well as attracting what can best be described as obsessives.

Of the 181 Members of Parliament who responded to a study of the prevalence and impact of online abuse, all had experienced at least one form of online abuse and online threat during the course of their time in Parliament.

My in-box has been bad enough, but some of my parliamentary colleagues have received an extraordinary level of online abuse including death threats or threats of violence, racist abuse, gender-based and homophobic abuse as well as abuse based on religious belief.

Sadly, female MPs have reported disturbing levels of threats of sexual violence and misogynistic harassment. Research published earlier this year found that 93 per cent of my female colleagues said online abuse had a negative impact on them.