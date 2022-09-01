Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This is a week that, as a mother-of-four, I know our children meet with a sense of excitement and nerves in equal measure.

There is no denying that the last few years have been difficult for our young people and the pandemic made their time at school quite different to what they surely imagined.

Despite this, I know that young people in Derbyshire Dales have risen to the challenge and have been working hard with the support of their teachers, friends, and family.

Sarah Dines, MP for Derbyshire Dales.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I know that, alongside the difficulties our children have faced in the last few years, parents, families, and teachers have been right there with them, supporting them along the way.

Our children were not able to learn or socialise in the normal way and the fantastic results from last week are testament to the incredible hard work of our young people and their support systems.

I want everyone who received their results last week to remember something very important.

Whatever your results this exam period, you are so much more than the grade you get.

“Whatever your results this exam period; you are so much more than the grade you get”, says Sarah Dines MP.

Of course, exams are important, but your grade does not define you.

It is not a measure of your kindness, generosity, your great sense of humour nor a whole host of fantastic qualities that make you, you.

There are so many exciting options for post-16 education including A levels, T Levels, apprenticeships, or higher education.

If your children are looking for advice on their next steps, you can read about all the different options at educationhub.blog.gov.uk.

Post-16 education can look different for each person and it is absolutely right that our young people are encouraged to follow a path that suits them best.

Congratulations to everyone who received their results, well done.