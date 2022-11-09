It is essential that we continue the huge amounts of current work to tackle the ongoing potential for flooding in Derbyshire Dales, particularly in the hotspots of Matlock, Rowsley, Darley Dale, and Ashford in The Water.

Evidence of the vast amounts of work being undertaken in our area is clear to see. In fact it would be hard to miss Lifty McShifty, the giant green crane.

The Environment Agency, councils, Severn Trent and my ministerial colleagues are all working with me to tackle flooding in Derbyshire Dales.

Sarah Dines, Derbyshire Dales MP.

I want to thank the Environment Agency for the work they are doing in Matlock, and it is fantastic to see the progress of the repairs and the community engagement with this very important project.

I am very grateful to be part of this project and also grateful for the people of Derbyshire Dales for being patient with the increase of traffic in the area whilst this vital work is carried out.

I am looking forward to the results of the Environment Agency’s significant piece of research and modelling presently being undertaken in Matlock, so that we have all the information to tackle this problem once and for all.

To tackle flooding, multiple agencies need to work together and I am so pleased they are doing so.

“We must however also do our bit locally to protect our rivers and to reduce flooding”, writes Sarah Dines, who is pictured at Severn Trent’s sewerage treatment plant at Matlock.

I recently visited Severn Trent at the sewerage treatment plant at Matlock and I will continue to work with them to make sure the water they discharge into our rivers is clean.

We must however also do our bit locally to protect our rivers and to reduce flooding.

Wet wipes, grease and other products have an enormous impact on the efficiency of our drains, and we should redouble our efforts to ensure we are disposing of our household waste appropriately – for the sake of our rivers, and the men and women ultimately tasked with unblocking the “bergs” these items create.

To reduce flooding, we must build houses in appropriate places, not places such as the potential Gritstone Road development and work to improve our drainage infrastructure.

Preventing flooding in our area is so complex, but I want to reassure residents of my dedication to doing all I can to protect our area.