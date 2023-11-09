Sarah Dines column: Let’s make sure we support local businesses during run-up to Christmas
If you are anything like me, the passing of Bonfire Night means we are officially now in the run-up to Christmas, my favourite time of the year and a particularly magical time in Derbyshire Dales.
Travelling across the constituency on my visits to meet constituents and businesses, I am always struck by the beautiful changing foliage, the mist coating our landscapes and how very lucky I feel to live here but also to represent this most beautiful place in Parliament.
In the run-up to Christmas, I am committed to encouraging as many people as possible to buy locally if they can.
Not only is our area a beautiful place to be, but we also have a wealth of fantastic local businesses, food producers and very talented crafters who make the most wonderful things, that anyone would be very lucky to receive.
All throughout November, I would love to highlight local businesses and producers on my social media to do my bit to encourage people to buy local this Christmas.
When you buy locally, you are supporting your neighbours with their businesses, improving our local economy and it’s also better for the environment.
From fantastic local breweries, artists and cheese artisans to jewellery makers, there is every reason to buy from Derbyshire this Christmas.
If you know of a local business that makes wonderful gifts, do email me on [email protected] with their details as I would love to give them a shout out on social media.