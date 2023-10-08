Sarah Dines column: Let’s light a candle to mark Baby Loss Awareness Week

Sarah Dines, MP for Derbyshire Dales.

Instead I am going to discuss the very important and heartbreaking topic of baby loss.

Now in the 21st year, this week is Baby Loss Awareness Week, and one in four people in the UK experience pregnancy or baby loss, while one in 100 women experience recurrent miscarriage.

People may not be aware of this statistic, because there is still a stigma around talking about pregnancy or baby loss and, let’s be honest, the conversation is an incredibly hard one to have.

It is difficult to support a woman going through pregnancy loss, because every single woman’s experience is so very personal.

There is pain, trauma, and quite often misplaced guilt for women to work through.

Grief and loss in all of their forms are horrible and I know, from the people I care about who have been impacted by baby loss, that they feel this pain acutely.

I think it is vitally important that we also take time to focus on the fathers and partners as well, as they feel the loss just as deeply, even if it is not directly happening to their body and they are sometimes overlooked when we discuss this topic.

One of the main objectives for Baby Loss Awareness Week is to raise awareness of the impact of pregnancy and baby loss; the importance that bereavement support plays in the ongoing bereavement journey; and of the vital work that is needed to improve pregnancy outcomes and to save babies’ lives.

Baby Loss Awareness Week culminates with the “Wave of Light” on October 15, which is a globally recognised event.

The Baby Loss Awareness Week organisation invites you to join other families across the world by lighting a candle at 7pm local time and leaving it burning for at least one hour to remember all babies that have died too soon.

