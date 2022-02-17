Parliament is currently in recess, so I am writing this article between meetings, looking outside at the rainy Derbyshire weather and thinking about the year ahead.

I saw early lambs in Derbyshire this weekend and I am not sure that there is a nicer sight than seeing new lambs in the field.

Spring is a time for rebirth and new life and for a spring clean.

When I see rubbish and litter on the ground in our area, I always pick it up, but during these next few weeks I will be holding spring cleaning litter picking sessions around the constituency.

I went to my first official clean-up of the year at the weekend in the south of the constituency and have others planned for the coming weeks.

I must say, there is something really satisfying about leaving an area after a clean-up with it looking much better than when you arrived.

I know there are many community groups across the constituency that are dedicated to doing their bit and cleaning up their area and it really does make a huge difference.

That being said, it is a shame that clean-ups are necessary.

I remember meeting with the Paddle Peak team and hearing about the large amounts of rubbish they regularly pull out of the river.

They must be applauded for their efforts, but it is such a shame they have to do it in the first place.

We must do more to encourage people to dispose of rubbish correctly because our area is beautiful, and it must be kept that way.

I know that the council’s clean and green team members are always working hard and I encourage everyone to pick up litter if you see it.

If any constituents would like to join me on a litter pick in their area, please do contact me at [email protected]

