These people smugglers prey on individuals who want to come to our country, and they nefariously promise them comfort and employment on their arrival.

These illegal migrants are travelling to our country via other safe countries.

It is only right that this government is making it less desirable for individuals to make the illegal and dangerous journey here by clamping down on the hiring of illegal workers.

Sarah Dines is Conservative MP for Derbyshire Dales.

Our resources are already stretched, and people are understandably concerned about the impact further illegal immigration will have on an already struggling NHS.

In Parliament, Labour tried to block the Stop The Boats Act, voting against it more than 80 times. In doing so, I worry that they are disregarding the concerns of a vast majority of law-abiding citizens who are impacted by illegal immigration.

To me it is quite simple; if you enter the UK illegally, you should not be able to remain here.

Instead you should be removed either to your home country if it is safe, or to a safe country where any asylum claim will be considered.

The only way to come to the UK for asylum should be through safe and legal routes and as illegal migration is prevented and tackled, this will enable us to create more of these legitimate routes for those who are most in need, so the UK remains a safe haven for the most vulnerable.

The Illegal Migration Act will change the law to make it unambiguously clear, that if you come to the UK illegally, you should not be able to remain here.

As a country we should continue to support those most in need who come to our country to seek our support legitimately.