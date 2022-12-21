I think of my family, of my friends, our health, and the fact that every single day I get to wake up and go to work in a role that I had always hoped to fill.

I cannot quite believe that December 12 marked three years since I was first elected as the Member of Parliament for Derbyshire Dales.

Advertisement Hide Ad

At this time of year, it is impossible to not reflect on the year so far.

Sarah Dines, Member of Parliament for Derbyshire Dales.

Highlights from this year obviously include the Jubilee and attending so many events locally, including the Tea Dance that was held at the Imperial Rooms.

The Jubilee was a wonderful moment for our country and region where we all came together to celebrate the incredible reign of our late Queen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

I am so proud that my team and I are able to directly help constituents who are in need.

Every single piece of correspondence I receive is very important to me. I have received over 56,973 casework emails, countless letters and phone calls since I was elected.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I believe that being a Member of Parliament is the best job in the world and I am so grateful that the people of Derbyshire Dales put their trust in me three years ago and every single day I work to honour that trust. Thank you.”, writes Sarah Dines.

Being able to help my constituents as an MP is such a privilege.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Being your Member of Parliament is the greatest of honours, but that doesn’t mean it is always easy.

There have been many difficult times during this year both nationally and locally, difficult decisions in Parliament and difficult and heart-breaking constituency casework.

Advertisement Hide Ad

I believe that being a Member of Parliament is the best job in the world.

I am so grateful that the people of Derbyshire Dales put their trust in me three years ago and every single day I keep working to honour that trust.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thank you.

I want to wish you all a merry and safe Christmas with your loved ones.

Advertisement Hide Ad