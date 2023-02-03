Sarah Dines Column: I’ll keep working to improve our rail services across Dales
The Derwent Valley line is such an important rail link for the communities it services, and I know how disappointed so many residents were when it was announced the pre-Covid timetable would not be restored last December.
I have been prioritising this issue in Parliament, as I want to see full schedules resume to provide better commuting possibilities, to encourage more visitors to our local economy and relieve the stresses on our road network their car journeys bring during the holiday season.
Those of you who follow my social media pages will have seen that I met with Huw Merriman, the Rail Minister, recently.
This allowed me to emphasise the importance of more services between Matlock and Nottingham.
This was not the first conversation I have had with my colleague, as I have exchanged several letters on this subject with both him and two of his predecessors.
Last week, I had the pleasure of meeting East Midlands Railways’ managing director Will Rodgers and operations director Paul Barnfield to discuss this route.
I was pleased that they were in a position to reinstate services, currently waiting for Department for Transport clearance.
We also discussed how they have adjusted the times of their London and Sheffield services to be more convenient for passengers arriving from the Derwent Valley, and how they are working to hire and train new staff, ensure their services are as resilient as possible to strike action, and how they are in the process of upgrading their rollingstock.
Dialogue with East Midlands Railway will carry on.
I look forward to meeting them again soon in the constituency to explore how rail connectivity can continue to be improved.
Despite being a key part of our journey towards a cleaner transport system, our rail network faces many challenges and I want to ensure Derbyshire Dales remains well connected and well serviced by rail operators.
I will continue to raise this matter with my ministerial colleagues at the Department for Transport, and I will of course keep constituents up to date with any developments regarding this important issue.
