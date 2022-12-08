On Small Business Saturday, customers across our great country are encouraged to go out and support all types of small businesses, online, in offices and in stores.

Many small businesses take part in the day, by hosting a range of events for members of the public to enjoy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

I make it my business to support and show off as many of our small businesses as possible across Derbyshire Dales all year round.

Derbyshire Dales MP Sarah Dines.

I visit these businesses because they have asked for my help, or they want to show me their skills, or simply because I am buying items for myself and my family.

I take the opportunity to post about it on social media and share how brilliant our local entrepreneurs are because, truly, the small businesses in Derbyshire Dales are something to shout about and showcase.

Advertisement Hide Ad

We have so many talented people.

Whenever I can, I share items from Derbyshire Dales with my colleagues in Parliament.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If you are looking for Christmas gift inspiration I urge you to look around your local community for local sellers, there are a lot more than you think”, writes Sarah Dines.

This is because I am just so proud to represent our area and to highlight our local produce.

Advertisement Hide Ad

I am a big believer in supporting local businesses.

When we shop local, we are not supporting giant businesses we are instead supporting local families.

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is always important, but perhaps even more so during this time of economic uncertainty.

When I visit small businesses around Matlock, I make sure to take back their concerns to the relevant ministers in Parliament and to help where I can.

Advertisement Hide Ad

We have so many fantastic entrepreneurs based here in Derbyshire Dales and some incredibly talented makers and producers.

Buying locally can be very economical but it also has a big impact on the environment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

When we buy from local producers, the carbon footprint of products is significantly reduced.

If you are looking for Christmas gift inspiration this year, then I urge you to look around your local community for local sellers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are a lot more than you think!