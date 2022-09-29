I know that my constituents are understandably concerned about the cost of living, and I want to do all I can to reassure you that the Government will continue to listen and to ensure that the policies in place help those who need it most.

Nobody should go cold or hungry this winter.

Covid and Putin’s war in Ukraine have caused immense challenges for our country, with energy prices rising and families facing significant cost of living pressures.

Derbyshire Dales MP Sarah Dines.

I welcome the Prime Minister’s action on energy bills.

Under her plans, a typical household will pay no more than £2,500 a year on their energy bill for the next two years.

This will be delivered through the ‘Energy Price Guarantee’ (EPG), which will take effect from October 1.

The consumer saving will be based on usage, but a typical household will save at least £1,000 a year.

‘I know that winter can be a worrying time, especially when the cost of living has increased, and I urge any constituent who is struggling to contact me and I will do my best to get you access to the comprehensive support that is available’, writes Sarah Dines.

This action is in addition to the £37 billion worth of support introduced earlier this year for households.

This includes the £400 payment Energy Bill Rebate for households, and up to £1,200 for households in receipt of qualifying benefits, which will be delivered as planned.

The Government will also support all businesses, charities and public sector organisations with their energy costs this winter, offering an equivalent guarantee for six months.

I understand that a separate announcement on this will be made soon.

This will be reviewed in three months to inform decisions on future support after March 2023.

The Chancellor's Growth Plan will see millions of people keeping more of what they earn.

The basic rate of income tax will be cut to 19 per cent next year, meaning 31 million people will keep an extra £170 per year.

Additionally, the cancellation of the National Insurance rise will mean 28 million people will keep an extra £330 per year.

