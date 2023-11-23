Sarah Dines column: I feel that we urgently need to take back control of our borders in this country

By the time you read this column, the Chancellor will have already delivered his Autumn Statement and I am hoping some of my wishes, which I will set out below, will have come to fruition.

It will not come as a surprise to you, that as a Conservative, I believe in low taxes, and I sincerely hope that the Chancellor has taken action to reduce taxes in this challenging time.

As I write this, on a rainy Sunday in Derbyshire, I understand the Chancellor has insisted economic growth is his priority and this is music to my ears, of course.

The announcement on Wednesday will see if the proof is in the pudding.

I have joined other Conservative MPs in signing a joint letter to request to the Chancellor that the 75 per cent business rates relief for leisure, hospitality, and retail, which are set to end in April, are extended.

I am passionate about supporting our independent shops, community pubs and hospitality and I believe wholeheartedly that this relief has a hugely positive impact on these sectors.

These measures have been proven to be a lifeline for many small shops, restaurants, community pubs and others, which are the lifeblood of our local economy.

We are all aware that retail, leisure, and hospitality businesses have faced difficult times, including high energy bills, rising wage costs and difficulty recruiting.

"We urgently need to take back control of our borders and I will be pressing Ministers to find a workable and urgent course of action", says Sarah Dines MP.

I worry that if this discount is not extended, this could have a huge and irreversible impact, on the viability of the local businesses which we all love and rely on.

I am also hoping in the coming weeks that we come up with a workable action plan to tackle illegal migration after the wholly predictable Rwanda decision by the Supreme Court.

Our judges are obliged by way of Tony Blair’s disastrous Human Rights Act, to follow the case law of the European Court of Human Rights, which unfortunately in my opinion is a court of questionable case law produced by questionable judges, many of whom haven’t even been lawyers.

We urgently need to take back control of our borders and I will be pressing Ministers to find a workable and urgent course of action.