I do not pretend that times are easy, because they are not. I know that many people are understandably worried, so I am pleased that, by taking a fair approach to taxation, the Government has shown that it is prepared to take the tough but necessary decisions.

The Conservative Government’s plan for stabilising the economy and protecting the public finances involves a roughly equal split between tax rises and spending cuts.

Only through sound management of the public finances can we continue protecting the most vulnerable across Derbyshire Dales and provide the long-term economic stability that is vital for everyone up and down the country.

Derbyshire Dales MP Sarah Dines.

I welcome that even in these tough times, the Government is investing an extra £11 billion into our schools and the NHS – delivering investment for our public services and to boost the economy.

I am in total support of this move so that schools in our area such as Highfields and Matlock All Saints have the opportunity to benefit. We have so many fantastic schools in Matlock and the surrounding villages, and it is absolutely right that education is prioritised, making sure that no child is left behind.

By this Government committing to levelling up, there are further opportunities to make sure that investment into our area is maintained and improved.

We have already seen fantastic improvements to the Hurst Farm Social Club, with the support of government funding, and I will do all I can to ensure that further opportunities are available for our area.

The most vulnerable members of our society are rightly being protected with an extensive package of energy support, increases in benefits and the State Pension, and a rise in the National Living Wage.

Every household will be supported with higher energy bills, following the announcement that the Energy Price Guarantee will be extended until April 2024, with a price cap increase from April 2023 meaning a typical household’s energy bills will be capped at £3,000.

This Government has made tough decisions to restore economic stability, ensuring there are no headline tax increases while delivering a plan to tackle inflation and boost economic growth, so that the economy in Derbyshire Dales can thrive.

