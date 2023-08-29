Sarah Dines column: I am keen to make Parliament more accessible for my constituents
You can email me, phone me or write to me and although I do not conduct casework on social media, residents can see what I am getting up to on there.
My team and I have dealt with over 60,000 emails from constituents, and I conduct surveys, job fairs, and have organised forums with the local police for residents to have their say.
In short, I try to be as accessible as possible to residents, whilst also protecting the safety of my staff and myself, which means I sadly cannot advertise the location of surgeries in advance and can no longer allow walk-in appointments.
I am proud of my track record of action and how my office and I have facilitated helping residents with their concerns in Derbyshire Dales.
One thing I would like to do is to make Parliament itself feel more accessible to residents.
Parliament is a very special place to see as the heart of our democracy in this country and I want to invite residents to visit.
I think it is really very important that residents have the chance to see our democracy in action.
There are many different ways to visit that I am able to help you arrange.
UK residents can request a free 'Inside UK Parliament' guided tour by contacting their Member of Parliament.
If you visit while the House of Commons is sitting, you may also be able to visit the Public Gallery to watch debates.
MPs also have access to a very limited number of tickets to Prime Minister’s Questions and these are often booked up many months in advance.
Schools are able to book educational visits to Parliament and I always do my best to meet the school children in Parliament and answer all their questions.
If you would like to visit Parliament or attend one of my local surgeries, please do email me on [email protected] and I will do my best to help.