As many of you will know, since my election in 2019, I have been working hard to address the flooding issues which have badly affected livelihoods and property in recent years.

Intense lobbying of the flooding minister last year saw a renewed inter-agency focus which resulted in several millions pounds being earmarked for flood defences, repairs and a comprehensive survey including 139 sensors in the town’s drains to map and monitor water levels.

All of which brings me to the thorny issue of planning.

Sarah Dines, Member of Parliament for Derbyshire Dales.

As the Member of Parliament, I am reluctant to get involved in planning issues.

The huge new housing development proposed for the Wolds, off Gritstone Road, however, has come to my attention for several important reasons, including the issue of flooding.

Having visited the site on a number of occasions over the years to meet with local residents, the reasons for their concern are there for all to see. The flooding risk is clear.

Situated above Matlock, and adjacent to Matlock Moor, it is obvious that the Wolds naturally absorbs a tremendous amount of water, something which will be drastically and unpredictably impacted by the building of hundreds of houses.

Any such development will affect natural water courses and, together with additional surface water run-off, will strain existing drainage and radically increase the risk of flooding in Matlock town.

I am as keen as anyone to see affordable local housing in Derbyshire Dales, but development of brownfield sites should be prioritised, not sites of such natural beauty as the Wolds.

Leaving aside the clear concerns about flooding risks, the district council is also under an obligation to treat our residents fairly.

The situation began in 2013 and a planning application was submitted in 2018. It is now 2023 and, should things go ahead, there will be at least ten years of non-stop HGVs, congestion, worsening air pollution and safety issues around schools.

It is also clear that whatever housing and funding gains the council may once have claimed for the site are now also in doubt.

For all these reasons, and more, the Wolds should be removed from the Local Plan once and for all.