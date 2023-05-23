Their first endeavour was making and selling glove puppets, which made £300 - and Matlock Hospitals League of Friends was born.

From the start, the secretary has been Pam Wildgoose, and 56 years on I had the pleasure of meeting Pam - still very much in post.

Accompanied by Pete Vincent, for seven years the chairman of the League, Pam told me of the League's astonishing history.

Derbyshire Dales MP Sarah Dines.

The success of the glove puppets inspired a sponsored walk that raised £2,000, and the League funded small but important things to improve the experience of being in hospital.

Every child having a stay gets a hand-knitted teddy made by a long-standing supporter, and the League has gradually grown in the scale of its ambitions.

Debo, the late Duchess of Devonshire, was president from the start, and the League continues with imaginative fund-raising initiatives.

Recently, the League has become the beneficiary of substantial legacies, which on top of its community efforts, has enabled more ambitious projects.

The League has recently provided the latest scanning equipment and pioneering eye treatment facilities.

Orchard House caters for people with learning disabilities and the League has helped with trips for patients, furniture, a greenhouse, and even a bird-box with a camera in it, so that people can enjoy watching the feathered visitors.

The sense of the history and the modern and a remarkable sense of continuity are a tribute to the League, and I can barely begin to describe the scale of its achievement in an article of this size.

It is truly fitting that an area of the Whitworth refurbished by the League has been named the Wildgoose Ward in honour of Pam's tremendous service.

Matlock Hospitals League of Friends welcomes members and supporters to its annual general meeting at St Helen's Church Hall in Darley Dale, at 7.30pm, this Friday, May 26, where the guest speaker will be Sir Richard FitzHerbert.

