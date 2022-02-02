For me, in the simplest terms, levelling up means a level playing field for the UK's regions, no matter if they are rural areas, cities or coastal communities.

Levelling up is about harnessing the public and private sectors to create sustained progress to better where we live.

Levelling up now also accompanies work being undertaken to repair the damage done by Covid to public services, with backlogs in hospitals and courts prioritised alongside school catch ups and jobs.

Sarah Dines, Derbyshire Dales MP.

It is about rebalancing the economy and bringing high-quality, well-paid jobs to Derbyshire Dales and this Government is delivering on that promise.

Here in Derbyshire, huge amounts of funding have been provided to key projects to level up our area and the second round of Levelling Up bids are about to be submitted.

I have met with the Ashbourne Town Team to discuss their views and on Friday, I visited a project in Matlock, which the organisers hope will benefit from the latest round of the Levelling Up Fund.

The project involves a new cinema in Matlock and would provide jobs for the area and further improve the night-time economy in Matlock.

This week the Levelling Up White Paper will be announced, and I hope it provides a blueprint for levelling up, particularly for the Midlands and the North.

I would like to see a continued focus on challenges including improving living standards, growing the private sector, and increasing and spreading opportunity.

Focused regeneration is key to improving rural areas and to incentivising businesses and entrepreneurs within the Derbyshire Dales.

