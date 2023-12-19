Sarah Dines Column: Here’s to a Christmas period that’s full of hope, love and joy in our area

When we find ourselves bombarded at this time of the year with advertisements for the latest gadget, the newest toy your children are just desperate to have, or the latest pair of fancy trainers, it is easy to forget what Christmas is actually about.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Christmas can be a time of immense pressure, especially when you are struggling to make ends meet. Even simply having the pressure to host and cook for so many people can feel overwhelming. Our world is always changing, we have challenges and struggles both personally and collectively, but the message of Christmas remains timeless.

Christmas is about the birth of Jesus, it is about how he came to give us love, hope and joy. When times are difficult, as they are for many people right now, I am not sure there is a nicer or more important message.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I do not think that the importance of community, especially in areas like ours, should be underestimated. Christmas is a beautiful time, full of merriment and cheer, but it also can be an incredibly difficult and lonely time for some. This year, please do look in on your neighbours and loved ones, as we did during the pandemic, as there may be people struggling and Christmas should be a time for brightness, not sadness.

Derbyshire Dales MP Sarah Dines.

This Christmas I hope you have a restful and peaceful time, full of love, hope and joy. I will be holding in my mind that only recently coming together like this was not possible due to the pandemic and I will hug my family all the tighter for it. During the festive period my office will still be available for any urgent concerns, so please do contact me if you need me.

Happy Christmas and have a wonderful and safe New Year.

To sign up to receive update emails from Sarah please sign-up at www.sarahdines.org.uk/contact

To view campaign responses please visit www.sarahdines.org.uk/campaignresponses