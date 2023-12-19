Sarah Dines Column: Here’s to a Christmas period that’s full of hope, love and joy in our area
Christmas can be a time of immense pressure, especially when you are struggling to make ends meet. Even simply having the pressure to host and cook for so many people can feel overwhelming. Our world is always changing, we have challenges and struggles both personally and collectively, but the message of Christmas remains timeless.
Christmas is about the birth of Jesus, it is about how he came to give us love, hope and joy. When times are difficult, as they are for many people right now, I am not sure there is a nicer or more important message.
I do not think that the importance of community, especially in areas like ours, should be underestimated. Christmas is a beautiful time, full of merriment and cheer, but it also can be an incredibly difficult and lonely time for some. This year, please do look in on your neighbours and loved ones, as we did during the pandemic, as there may be people struggling and Christmas should be a time for brightness, not sadness.
This Christmas I hope you have a restful and peaceful time, full of love, hope and joy. I will be holding in my mind that only recently coming together like this was not possible due to the pandemic and I will hug my family all the tighter for it. During the festive period my office will still be available for any urgent concerns, so please do contact me if you need me.
Happy Christmas and have a wonderful and safe New Year.
