I am totally committed to working for my constituents and representing them in Parliament.

On October 14 I held my first over 50s jobs fair at Whitworth and last week I held another at Bakewell Town Hall.

I know from talking to many of my constituents and also many of the local Derbyshire Dales businesses that there is a real need and an appetite for events such as this.

Derbyshire Dales MP Sarah Dines.

Businesses need employees and constituents need jobs.

What is clear, is that there are jobs available in Derbyshire Dales with a wide variety of businesses, such as Sourced Here, Evri and local solicitors and we need to help as many people as we can to feel confident in applying for these roles.

I wanted to make sure that these events are useful to employers and jobseekers alike, so I ensured that CV and interview training workshops were provided.

A constituent told me how they had not had to produce a CV for decades and they did not know where to begin, thankfully they were able to sit down with trainers at the fair and I believe they have even booked in for further help in the coming weeks.

I was very pleased that the job fair was visited by some of our Ukrainian families too and delighted that bespoke support will be provided to help them with their job searches.

Career changes later in your working life can be really daunting, so I wanted to make the event a friendly space for businesses and potential employees to meet and to get to know each other.

I am so grateful to all the businesses, charities, and local organisations such as the police, who were in attendance and to every constituent who came.

If you are interested but could not make the last event, I have a further event scheduled for Hulland Ward Millennium Hall on November 4, it would be great to see you there.