We are so lucky that we have so many fantastic green places on our doorstep and, as a nation of dog lovers, so many fantastic places to walk our canine friends.

We have these green spaces because of our farmers, who are the custodians of our landscapes.

They graze their livestock, protect our environment, feed our country and, in turn, we get to enjoy the beauty of the countryside.

Derbyshire Dales MP Sarah Dines.

I know Derbyshire Dales residents are so grateful for the work of our farmers and yet, every single spring, I hear heartbreaking tales of local livestock attacked and often killed because people ignore the signs and requests to keep their dogs on a lead.

I have raised the need for dog owners to keep their dogs on a lead around livestock countless times.

I am often contacted by residents, who, like me, are concerned about sheep worrying and dogs that aren’t on the lead killing lambs or harming other animals.

Just this weekend, I was shown a photograph of local lambs who had been destroyed by a dog.

This hideous attack could have been avoided if the dog’s owner had simply kept them on the lead.

You cannot claim to support the countryside and our farmers and not follow the simple rule of keeping your dog on a lead around livestock.

In ignoring these rules, you are taking for granted our area, because in letting your dogs hurt livestock, you are hurting farmers and, without our farmers, our countryside ceases to exist.

While we are talking about dog ownership, please can I encourage everyone to pick up after their animals too. We should take pride in our area and keep our streets clean.

Just because your dog is friendly, doesn’t mean other people’s dogs are, so please do be conscientious dog owners.

We all love our dogs, but we should also be grateful and respectful of the time and effort the farmers put into their livestock.

Farmers feed our nation, often under extremely difficult conditions. Let’s not make their lives any harder – please put your dog on a lead.