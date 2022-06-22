You may already be aware of the work the Environment Agency is doing to repair the flood defences at the Bridge in Matlock, working alongside other stakeholders like the district and county council.

The works are significant and will cost upwards of £5 million, which has been secured since I met with the flooding minister in Matlock in March.

There is also important work being undertaken to solve the surface water issue.

Sarah Dines, MP for Derbyshire Dales.

I want to thank the Environment Agency and central government for these much-needed funds.

If you would like to find out more about the plans, Robert Young, who I met at the Environment Network's community engagement event in Matlock on May 19 is displaying the plans in his shop window at Robert Young Florists’ for the community.

There will be some disruption to the town while these essential works are undertaken, but it will be worth it in the end.

To hear directly from residents on flooding I have recently delivered a survey to each house in Matlock.

The scene of devastation after this year’s floods.

Although the results are still coming in, it is clear that flooding is a real concern for the majority of people.

Even if their homes or businesses have not flooded, they are concerned about damage to the town, or have had travel disrupted due to flooding.

In some cases, people have struggled to get to urgent health appointments due to the floods and I am so pleased action is being taken to prevent this in thefuture.

Many responses refer to the building at the top of Matlock and the potential Gritstone Road development as a major concern.

Like most residents, I am against the Gritstone Road development.

Planning is difficult and contentious at the best of times, but the Gritstone Road development is a different beast, in that I truly believe the land is not suitable to be built on, certainly not in the numbers proposed.

The risk of flooding and surface water alone is enough to persuade me, but I also have concerns regarding the increase in traffic in the area.

I am standing with residents against this development.

We must build on appropriate sites, prioritising brownfield sites first.