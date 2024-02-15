Sarah Dines column: District council fell short of the standards we all expect

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Understandably, local residents complained. The ensuing external investigation into the council’s behaviour makes for predictably grim reading.

The investigation concluded that several senior council officers had “prior knowledge of convictions and of involvement in organised crime” on the part of the vendor.

These officers proceeded to negotiate a six-figure deal.

Derbyshire Dales MP Sarah Dines

No attendance records or minutes or notes of key meetings with the criminal vendor were kept.

The investigation noted: “the failure to make written records of key events relating to the Hasker Farm proposal has undermined trust and confidence in the actions undertaken by the council”.

The report documents a “lack of transparency and good governance” on the part of the council: “This is not an open or transparent way for members to make decisions and has contributed to a climate of suspicion which has surrounded this whole matter.”

Senior officers were unable to provide “evidence of a political mandate for their subsequent actions.”

​”I was left with no option except that of submitting Freedom of Information requests to better understand the situation on behalf of the residents I serve, an extraordinary position for an MP to find herself in”, says Sarah Dines.

The vast majority of people in public service believe and embody transparency, honesty, and integrity. It is therefore so upsetting when those in a position of public service leadership fall short of this standard because sadly, they can make a whole organisation look bad.

I am terribly sorry to say that I believe this is the current state of affairs with the district council.