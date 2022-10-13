Often this suggestion relies on the fact that the Government opposed an amendment to the Environment Bill last year that would have both cost the taxpayer many hundreds of billions of pounds and would have likely flooded homes with backed up raw sewage at times of heavy rain.

Bolting these overflows shut overnight is not an appropriate nor realistic solution, although I do genuinely wish it could be that simple.

Successive Governments have failed to introduce measures to properly modernise our sometimes Victorian era sewerage systems.

Sarah Dines, MP for Derbyshire Dales.

The passing of the Environment Bill last year, but more importantly the recent publishing of the “Storm Overflows Discharge Reduction Plan”,V contains the first meaningful commitments in this policy area.

Water companies have been mandated to invest at least £56 billion into their infrastructure between now and 2050 to achieve a number of legally binding targets, which include ensuring that by 2035 at least 75 per cent of all storm overflows are not adversely affecting the local environment.

In our area, I understand Severn Trent Water has promised to dramatically reduce their use of storm overflows by 2025, with all adverse effects of their use nullified by 2030.

Wet wipes, grease and other sanitary products have an enormous impact on the efficiency of our drains, and we should redouble our efforts to ensure we are disposing of our household waste appropriately - for the sake of our rivers, and the men and women ultimately tasked with unblocking the “bergs” these items create.

I recently met Severn Trent Water and look forward to meeting my ministerial colleagues in the coming weeks to ensure both our local water company and Westminster are moving at pace to improve the water quality here in Derbyshire Dales, and I will keep you up to date with the progress of my activities on this matter.

Our rivers are one of our country’s principal assets. I will not hesitate to press decision-makers for swift improvements.