From street parties and ‘Big Jubilee Lunches’ happening across the UK to London’s Trooping the Colour, Service of Thanksgiving, concert and pageant, the nation and commonwealth came together over four days to mark The Queen’s 70-year reign.

I am so proud of our country and our Queen as the head of our great nation.

Her resolve, strength, sense of humour and steadfastness has been a constant part of my life.

Sarah Dines, Member of Parliament for Derbyshire Dales.

No other British monarch has reached this milestone of a 70-year reign.

I had an absolutely fabulous time celebrating alongside my constituents. I made a commitment to attend as many Jubilee events as I could fit in the diary.

I managed 19 official events and stopped by many others to say hello.

I attended events in every corner of the constituency, and I have to say that I had a brilliant time. The events in Matlock and the surrounding villages were truly fantastic.

As crowds celebrated in London, the Derbyshire Dales was staging some memorable Jubilee events of its own.

Matlock Tea Dance on Friday at the Imperial Rooms was brilliant. There were fantastic cream teas from the Family Tree Tea Room at Whatstandwell, which were beautifully presented. The band was fantastic, and everyone got into the mood.

We all sang the National Anthem, and a good time was had by all.

The Matlock Jubilee Market on Saturday at Hall Leys Park was fantastic and well-attended.

I’d like to thank all the volunteers who helped at the charity stands, in particular the Royal British Legion, the Matlock Derwent Valley Lions and the Rotary Club. They do fantastic work in our area.

The Whitworth celebrations on Sunday in Darley Dale were not dampened by the weather and I want to thank Darley Dale Town Council, Mayor Dave Oakley and the Lady Mayoress, all the volunteers, participants and security: you could not ask for more. It was a fantastic tribute to our sovereign.

One of the last events of the weekend was in Middleton By Wirksworth on Sunday afternoon, where I had been invited by my constituent Nicki. It was such a lovely community event, and I had a brilliant time.

I hope that, like me, everyone had a fantastic time.