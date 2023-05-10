Sarah Dines Column: Coronation was a celebration that residents in our area will long remember
Last weekend we got to witness the Coronation of King Charles III and although there are people who remember The Queen’s Coronation, for many of us this was a new and special occasion.
It was certainly one that I know many residents, like me, will remember for a long time.
Across the country and here in Derbyshire Dales, residents celebrated the Coronation of King Charles III with picnics, barbecues, street parties and parades across our area.
The event was a wonderful time for celebration and I have loved seeing homes being adorned with bunting and Union Jack flags.
The love and respect that so many of us have for our Royal Family was clear to see in our Coronation celebrations across the weekend.
We have celebrated our Royals at jubilees and weddings, grieved with them in difficult times and mourned the loss of them.
It was very special to celebrate with them for the Coronation of our King, Charles III.
I was lucky enough to meet the King in Parliament last week at Westminster Hall.
I felt so privileged to be able to talk to him and we had a good conversation about Derbyshire Dales, which he knew well, having visited here on numerous occasions.
His Majesty has worked closely with many organisations, publicly supporting a wide variety of causes relating to the environment, rural communities, the built environment, traditional crafts, the arts, healthcare, and also education.
I, for one, share His Majesty’s passion for protecting our environment.
It is wonderful to have a monarch that, like those before him, cares so passionately about preserving our green and beautiful land, especially as I believe Derbyshire Dales to be an outstandingly beautiful example of the British countryside.
I hope you had a fantastic time over the weekend, celebrating with your friends and family.
Long live the King.
