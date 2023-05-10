News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Longer lorries to be allowed on Britain’s roads under new laws
Catherine Tate will announce UK Eurovision points on Saturday
Student doctors told to skip university to solve the NHS staff crisis
How Netflix subscriptions could help people on the property ladder
Jury finds Donald Trump sexually abused writer
Allergy sufferers hit with warning as epi pens recalled by government

Sarah Dines Column: Coronation was a celebration that residents in our area will long remember

Last weekend we got to witness the Coronation of King Charles III and although there are people who remember The Queen’s Coronation, for many of us this was a new and special occasion.

By Sarah Dines
Published 11th May 2023, 00:00 BST- 2 min read

It was certainly one that I know many residents, like me, will remember for a long time.

Across the country and here in Derbyshire Dales, residents celebrated the Coronation of King Charles III with picnics, barbecues, street parties and parades across our area.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The event was a wonderful time for celebration and I have loved seeing homes being adorned with bunting and Union Jack flags.

Derbyshire Dales MP Sarah Dines.Derbyshire Dales MP Sarah Dines.
Derbyshire Dales MP Sarah Dines.
Most Popular

The love and respect that so many of us have for our Royal Family was clear to see in our Coronation celebrations across the weekend.

We have celebrated our Royals at jubilees and weddings, grieved with them in difficult times and mourned the loss of them.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It was very special to celebrate with them for the Coronation of our King, Charles III.

I was lucky enough to meet the King in Parliament last week at Westminster Hall.

‘​The event was a wonderful time for celebration, and I have loved seeing homes adorned with bunting and Union Jack flags', writes Sarah Dines.‘​The event was a wonderful time for celebration, and I have loved seeing homes adorned with bunting and Union Jack flags', writes Sarah Dines.
‘​The event was a wonderful time for celebration, and I have loved seeing homes adorned with bunting and Union Jack flags', writes Sarah Dines.

I felt so privileged to be able to talk to him and we had a good conversation about Derbyshire Dales, which he knew well, having visited here on numerous occasions.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

His Majesty has worked closely with many organisations, publicly supporting a wide variety of causes relating to the environment, rural communities, the built environment, traditional crafts, the arts, healthcare, and also education.

I, for one, share His Majesty’s passion for protecting our environment.

It is wonderful to have a monarch that, like those before him, cares so passionately about preserving our green and beautiful land, especially as I believe Derbyshire Dales to be an outstandingly beautiful example of the British countryside.

I hope you had a fantastic time over the weekend, celebrating with your friends and family.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Long live the King.

For more stories from our website click here

Related topics:Charles IIIDerbyshire DalesCoronationThe QueenRoyalsUnion Jack