It was certainly one that I know many residents, like me, will remember for a long time.

Across the country and here in Derbyshire Dales, residents celebrated the Coronation of King Charles III with picnics, barbecues, street parties and parades across our area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event was a wonderful time for celebration and I have loved seeing homes being adorned with bunting and Union Jack flags.

Derbyshire Dales MP Sarah Dines.

The love and respect that so many of us have for our Royal Family was clear to see in our Coronation celebrations across the weekend.

We have celebrated our Royals at jubilees and weddings, grieved with them in difficult times and mourned the loss of them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was very special to celebrate with them for the Coronation of our King, Charles III.

I was lucky enough to meet the King in Parliament last week at Westminster Hall.

‘​The event was a wonderful time for celebration, and I have loved seeing homes adorned with bunting and Union Jack flags', writes Sarah Dines.

I felt so privileged to be able to talk to him and we had a good conversation about Derbyshire Dales, which he knew well, having visited here on numerous occasions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His Majesty has worked closely with many organisations, publicly supporting a wide variety of causes relating to the environment, rural communities, the built environment, traditional crafts, the arts, healthcare, and also education.

I, for one, share His Majesty’s passion for protecting our environment.

It is wonderful to have a monarch that, like those before him, cares so passionately about preserving our green and beautiful land, especially as I believe Derbyshire Dales to be an outstandingly beautiful example of the British countryside.

I hope you had a fantastic time over the weekend, celebrating with your friends and family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Long live the King.