Since my election, I have been raising flooding in Derbyshire Dales and I know that more needs to be done.

That is why I have met with the Secretary of State and have arranged for an urgent meeting with the Minister for flooding, the county council, Environment Agency, and Severn Trent.

Money to aid with flooding has been given by the Government across the UK, but Matlock did not benefit from this as the population impacted was deemed too small for the parameters of the funding.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sarah Dines, Derbyshire Dales MP.

Although in some parts of the UK flooding impacts a larger group of people. I do believe that the flooding in Matlock is unacceptable.

It has a dire impact on homes and businesses and even a smaller amount of people being impacted multiple times in a few years is not acceptable.

I have asked that Ministers urgently look into these areas such as Matlock that flood frequently, so that real action can be taken to make sure this doesn’t happen again.

Of course, many constituents have been in contact with me over this issue and some have raised concerns regarding housing planning in Matlock and the impact that may have on flooding.

“The community has once again been amazing, coming together and helping each other”, says Sarah Dines.

I have always been clear on my stance that inappropriate planning applications that can cause flooding should not be completed.

As an MP, I do not have a say in planning applications locally, this is a matter for planners at Derbyshire Dales District Council.

If any planning application is found to contribute to flooding, without the necessary action to decrease this risk, I would be against such plans.

I once again want to thank the community in Derbyshire Dales, the county council and district council officers and elected representatives that have worked so hard during this time.

The community has once again been amazing, coming together and helping each other.

Would you like to write your own online column for the Matlock Mercury?

If so, send your column - of around 350 words – to [email protected]