The meeting marked the start of VisitEngland’s annual English Tourism Week campaign, which highlights the vast contribution the tourism sector makes to the UK economy.

Under the slogan of ‘You’re Welcome’ this year’s campaign sends the message that businesses are ready to welcome visitors back and encourages people to consider a job in tourism.

During the meeting, businesses discussed the work taking place locally to promote careers and training opportunities in the sector.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sarah Dines, Member of Parliament for Derbyshire Dales.

They also raised awareness of the unique set of challenges faced by small, independent businesses, such as fine dining restaurants, in attracting skilled, formally trained employees.

Tourism is such a vital part of our local economy, and our area relies on people visiting.

The message from our local tourism industry is that they are ready to welcome visitors back and make sure that this summer is successful for the tourism industry in Derbyshire Dales.

I endeavour to keep in touch with as many Derbyshire Dales businesses as possible. During the pandemic I have worked with countless businesses, helping them receive Government grants and highlighting their concerns in Parliament.

From my discussions with our tourism and hospitality businesses, it is clear that they are struggling to find staff to fill hospitality roles, writes Sarah Dines.

From my discussions with our tourism and hospitality businesses, it is clear that they are struggling to find staff to fill hospitality roles.

Last year, I held a virtual jobs fair for Derbyshire Dales schools to try to match up students with positions in the industry and I am so pleased there was such fantastic engagement with the jobs fair from students and businesses alike.

During tourism week, the Peak District and Derbyshire Hospitality and Tourism Jobs Fair took place at the Whitworth Centre in Darley Dale to showcase jobs and training opportunities in the industry and to encourage people to consider a rewarding career in tourism and hospitality.

The tourism sector has so many fulfilling roles, plus great opportunities for training and progression.

I was unable to attend due to being in Westminster for vote. However I hear that the event was a great success.