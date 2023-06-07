No matter your views on the Peak District National Park Authority (PDNPA), they have a purpose, as defined in the law, to conserve and enhance the natural beauty, wildlife and cultural heritage of the Peak District and to promote opportunities for the understanding and enjoyment of the area by the public.

It was my view that the closure of the visitor centres would be in direct conflict with these aims.

I have never believed that the centres could move online and provide the same service as the knowledgeable staff members in the centres currently provide.

Sarah Dines, Member of Parliament for Derbyshire Dales.

I have had overwhelming support for my campaign, and I know a great many people have worked very hard to apply pressure to the Peak Park.

I am obviously delighted that an anonymous donor has come forward to save the Peak Park Visitor Centres for the next three years.

This means the consultation of the Peak Park to potentially close the centres, like the one in Bakewell, is 'paused.' This is brilliant news but does mean that we have three years to ensure the centres are not under threat again.

I am still calling on the district council to look at the lease of the Bakewell site, to make sure it isn't too restrictive for growth and on the Peak Park to recognise the vital importance of visitor centres, for now and the future.

I do not want to find ourselves having the same conversation in three years, action needs to be taken now.

I, like many constituents, do not accept the narrative of underfunding, as seen by comments of the chairman and board members of the PDNPA on May 19, who spoke about the very significant history of underspends, year-on-year.

The Peak Park cannot be both struggling for money and not needing to spend the money they have.

I wish the PDNPA well as they work to transform the organisation into a modern and high performing organisation under the new leadership of Phil Mulligan.

The authority needs to change, as seen in their recent poor performance with planning and the requirement, as set out by the Government, for them to improve.

I will do all I can to support them in these aims, while expecting transparency in relation to their finances and operations, as one of our most precious institutions.

