Sarah Dines column: As we enter 2024 I hope we can build on community spirit our area is known for

Happy New Year. I hope you have had a wonderful Christmas and an enjoyable and safe New Year.

In these years following the pandemic, I for one will never take for granted having my family members around me again.

Looking around the Christmas dinner table at my loved ones felt so very special and I know it will have done so for so many of you too.

It is impossible to not think of those who are absent from our tables at Christmas, and I know all of us will have family and friends we wish were still able to join us.

"Our community is at its best when we are there for each other. As we enter 2024, I hope we can continue building on that community spirit, that I know is alive and well in our area”, says Sarah Dines MP.

This is such a special time of year, but it also can be an incredibly lonely time of year too.

I ask that if you are able and you know of a neighbour who will have been lonely this Christmas, do reach out to them and let them know you are there for them.

These simple acts of kindness can make the world of difference. The loneliness of individuals, especially our elderly, will be made even worse when community facilities such as banks close.

This is one of the reasons I have been fighting so hard to save the NatWest in Bakewell, because sometimes, sadly, for our elderly residents the interaction at the bank is one of there only interactions in a day.

If everything moves online, I fear vulnerable people will be even more isolated.

If the past few years have taught us anything, it is that our community is at its best when we are there for each other.

As we enter 2024, I hope we can continue building on that community spirit, that I know is alive and well in our area.

I hope that you all had a merry and safe Christmas that was even better than the last.