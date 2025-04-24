Janet Hughes was up bright and early to take this stunning shot of a sunrise above the area.Janet Hughes was up bright and early to take this stunning shot of a sunrise above the area.
Photos: Talented readers provide a fine showcase for our area

By Steve Eyley
Published 25th Apr 2025, 00:00 BST
Here is a round-up of the new batch of photographs sent in by our readers.

If you would like to feature on this page, please feel to send in your photos, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected]​​​​

A beautiful shot from Andy Gregory shows a green veined white butterfly on a dandelion, by the River Wye near Buxton.

A beautiful shot from Andy Gregory shows a green veined white butterfly on a dandelion, by the River Wye near Buxton. Photo: Andy Gregory

This beautiful scene was snapped near Ogston Reservoir by Dave Long.

This beautiful scene was snapped near Ogston Reservoir by Dave Long. Photo: Submitted

The sky above Buxton looks particularly colourful in this latest snap taken by Pauline Baines.

The sky above Buxton looks particularly colourful in this latest snap taken by Pauline Baines. Photo: Submitted

Eli Eary, aged 11, snapped this action photo of a heron at Hayfield Park.

Eli Eary, aged 11, snapped this action photo of a heron at Hayfield Park. Photo: Submitted

