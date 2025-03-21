If you would like to feature on this page, please feel to send in your photos, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected]
1. Watch the birdie
This charming photo from Andy Gregory shows a dipper collecting moss to use for nest building, on the River Wye near Buxton. Photo: Andy Gregory
2. Blue day
Irene Gilsenan has been out and about on a sunny day to take this striking photo near Hope Cement Works. Photo: Submitted
3. Beautiful blackbird
Here's a wonderful snap by young Eli Eary, aged 11, who took this fine photo of a blackbird near Hayfield Park. Photo: Submitted
4. In the pink
A delightful photo by Bob Smalley shows this spring blossom, captured against a stunning blue sky. Photo: Submitted
