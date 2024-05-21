NHS column: GP teamwork is helping more of our patients to be seen across county

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Have you tried to make an appointment at your GP practice in the last few months? It should now be easier than it used to be, thanks to some big changes made over the past year, writes Dr Andy Mott, medical director of Derby and Derbyshire GP Provider Board.

​People are living for longer, with multiple conditions, and the GP is the first point of contact for most people.

So if you have not been able to see your usual GP as quickly as you would have liked recently, we as GPs know this can be frustrating. But I would like to tell you about some changes we have been able to make.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Most of the 113 GP practices in Derby and Derbyshire have now got telephone systems that mean you will never again get an engaged tone. By pressing a button on your phone you can request an automatic call back, allowing you to get on with your day, and enabling the reception team to spread their time booking appointments across the day.

Our latest guest columnist is Dr Andy Mott, medical director of Derby and Derbyshire GP Provider Board.

Simple requests like repeat prescriptions and "fit notes", if you can't work due to illness, can now be made online via the NHS app or the practice website.

You may not need to see a GP for your condition. In fact another healthcare professional may be better placed to help you.

All GP practices have other professionals to help them. For example you may be better to see a first contact physiotherapist for joint or muscle issues, or a mental health practitioner, or a paramedic, or a social prescriber who can help address people's underlying issues such as isolation or financial worries. There are around 600 of these additional healthcare and supporting roles in the county.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These newer staff members mean GP practices can more easily offer an appointment on the same day as calling, where clinically appropriate, even if it is not with a GP.

​”Most of the 113 GP practices in Derbyshire have now got telephone systems that mean you will never again get an engaged tone. By pressing a button you can request an automatic callback”, says Dr Andy Mott, medical director of Derby and Derbyshire GP Provider Board.

As a result of these additional staff, numbers of appointments available at GP practices in Derbyshire has gone up by 11 per cent, compared to 2019. Nearly 600,000 appointments were provided in February.

We know there is much more to do and will continue to work with our patients and communities to meet their needs.